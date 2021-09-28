Federal goverment has directed the contractor handling the construction of Lambata-Lapai-Bida Road to immediately embark on remedial works with boulders on the critical section of the road in order to bring relief to commuters.

The minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, who gave this directive, noted that the inclement weather condition is adversely affecting the progress of work on the ongoing 124.8km thereby making the road unmotorable especially between Km 45-50 kms to articulated vehicles and trailers conveying petroleum products and others.

The minister directed the contractor to concentrate efforts on executing the worst Fadama section of the road Km 45- 50 where a lot of earthwork is required, in order to further alleviate the pains of commuters.

The ministry has contacted the leadership of the Union of Truck Owners and Operators to appeal to their drivers to vacate the road to allow the contractor access to the work site.

Accordingly, the minister is also appealing to the Niger State Government to reconsider the decision to close Bida-Minna and Lapai-Paiko roads to articulated vehicles while construction is equally going on to decongest and distribute the traffic on Bida-Lambata road to the other adjourning state roads.

The minster reiterated the commitment of the federal government to continue to respond to the needs of the people, even as infrastructure development is given top priority.