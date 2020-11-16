The Federal Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has said that a grant of N20,000.00 will be disbursed to over 150,000 poor rural women across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq said this over the weekend in Azare local government area of Bauchi State adding that the disbursement is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural Nigeria.

Farouq said the grant is expected to increase access to financial capital required for economic activities, improve household consumption, increase utilisation of health and nutrition services, improve school enrolment and attendance, improve environmental sanitation and management, encourage household financial and asset acquisition and engage beneficiaries in sustainable livelihood.

She added that the programme provides targeted monthly Base Cash Transfer of N5,000 to poor and vulnerable households with the sole aim of graduating them out of poverty, saying the Conditional Cash Transfer programme in Bauchi State was intended to improve the socio-economic and livelihood of over 54,738 poor and vulnerable households enrolled across 16 local government areas of Gamawa, Tafawa Balewa, Alkaleri, Darazau, Bogoro, Zaki, Warji, Ningi, Katagun, Kirfi, Jamaare, Dambam, Dass, Itas Gadau, Misau and Toro; with a total disbursement to date of N2,987,360,000.