By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The Federal government has disbursed N20,000 each to over 3,000 women in Osun State under the Special Cash Grant for Rural Women Project.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. Disaster Management and Social Development in a press statement by the Director of Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, said the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who was represented by the Director Finance and Account, Dr. Matthew Dada disclosed this during the flag off ceremony of the programme in the state.

Farouq said, “a cash grant of N20,000 each will be disbursed to about 125,000 poor women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory. Our target in Osun State is to disburse the grant to over 3,000 beneficiaries across the 30 Local Government Councils of the State.

“In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion, up to 5% of the total number of beneficiaries is allocated to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). We encourage the State governments to take a cue from this and other provisions in the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition Act 2019),” the Minister said.

She commended the Governor of Osun State, Chief Adegboyega Oyetola, while urging other stakeholders to be committed to uplifting the poor and vulnerable in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor of Osun State, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, said that no society is truly secure until there is proper plan put in place to take care of the most vulnerable and commended the initiative by the Federal government to support her citizens especially coming in the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted economic activities globally.

The wife of the Governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, expressed her gratitude to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs for considering the Women in Osun State for the special Grant and also requested that women should have more positions in government while urging the women to make judicious use of the grant citing herself as an example of a person that started small and has made progress.