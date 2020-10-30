By Mark Itsibor, Abuja |

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba has said that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the release of 70,000 tonnes (2,333 trucks) of grains from the Strategic Grains Reserve for distribution to states at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agba stated that the distribution was carried out through the state governments and not through ministers or members of the National Assembly.

He made the clarifications during his on-going constituency engagements with diverse stakeholders across the three senatorial zones in Edo State.

The engagement, which started on Wednesday with a courtesy visit to the palace of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, was consequent upon President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to ministers to return home to assist state governments in achieving peace and harmony countrywide in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

Agba said that the peaceful protests by the #EndSARS movement were legitimate as attested to by President Buhari in his disbandment of SARS and acceptance of the five-point demands of the youth.

“However, due to the distrust between the government and its citizens, which had grown over the past 40 years, this acceptance was met with scepticism and our youths understandably continued the peaceful #EndSRAS protests.

“Unfortunately, this presented an avenue for mischievous individuals to attempt to hijack the protests for selfish reasons, which led to destruction and the loss of lives,” he stated.

The minister, in the course of his engagements, further clarified that the #EndSARS protesters were different from the individuals causing unrest and destruction, and as such “these acts (of destruction) should not be attributed to the peaceful protesters.”