Federal government has distributed 80 indigenous science Kits to 40 secondary schools across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to encourage students at both junior and senior levels to study science, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The minister of science and technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who delivered the kits to the schools during the “Training of Teachers/Distribution of indigenous Science kits for secondary schools” in Abuja yesterday, said the scientific kits will spur the curiosity of young Nigerians and further stimulate their interest to study STEM.

Onu said students will explore different branches of science including Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Ecology and Astronomy, adding that teachers will be further trained on the use of the science kits.

He stressed that the nation needs the manpower to efficiently utilise all the natural resources available in all parts of the country to become more self-reliant on industrial productivity which he said will create more jobs for the country.

“Nigeria has the human beings, who if properly educated can fully exploit and convert her abundant natural resources into products and services needed both at home and abroad”, the minister said.

He added that “It has become necessary to educate Nigerians in such a way that they embrace the study of science and mathematics. We are convinced that by doing so, in our schools, we can produce the necessary manpower needed to add value to the abundant natural resources available in the country”.

The indigenous science kits were manufactured by the Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Enugu.

Earlier in his remarks the minister of state for science and technology, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi said the distribution of the science kits is aimed at boosting the interest of students in the sciences.