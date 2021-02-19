By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The federal government through the North East Development Commission (NEDC) has donated relief materials worth millions of Naira to victims of the recent fire incident at displaced camps in Borno State.

The early morning fire incident at the Customs House IDP Camp on Tuesday killed two persons and razed down over 620 houses.

The managing director, NEDC, Dr Mohammed Alkali, while handing over the materials to the director-general, State Emergency Management Agency, Haijya Yabawa Kolo at the camp said President Muhammadu Buhari sympathises with the victims of the fire disaster and has directed for the delivery of the assorted food and non food items.

He said that the donation was part of the NEDC’s efforts to cushion the effects of the disaster on the victims

“The incident happened two days ago, instantly, President Muhammadu Buhari showed concern and directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to do something as quickly as possible to cushion the effect of the incident on the people.

“Today, each of the households is going to get 2 bags of rice, 2 pieces of blankets, 2 mats, 2 wrappers, 2 men wears, 2 cartoon of macaroni and 2 cartoons of spaghetti. So, we are here to provide respite to the victims as directed by the president,” he added.