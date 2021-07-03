The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, has distributed 67 engagement letters and devices to trained independent monitors of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in Niger State.

Represented by Safiya Sani, deputy director Planning Research and Statistics, she said the mobile web-based application is called the Social Investment Management Information Systems (SIMIS).

“These devices are equipped with an application that will be used to report on monitoring activities of the trained independent monitors”.

“We can view reports submitted and see the NSIP performance indicators by state. This will enable the ministry to detect areas where there are challenges and provide greater visibility of activities happening in the field,” she said.

The Minister noted that each independent monitor was expected to monitor a designated number of beneficiaries of the NSIP.

Farouq said the monitors would be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000 for the duration of one year and they must meet up to 80 per cent of their deliverables monthly to be eligible for their stipend.

She said the ministry would disengage any monitor for misconduct or non- compliance with set guidelines and directive, urging them to discharge their duties with sense of patriotism, diligence and security.

In her remarks, Hajiya Amina Gu’ar, Focal Person for NSIP in Niger state, advised the monitors to see their task as important, urging them to be hard-working, sincere and focus and give in their best to justify their engagement.

She gave the assurance that the staff of NSIP would give the monitors maximum support for them to succeed and make their job easier.