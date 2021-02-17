By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The federal government yesterday endorsed the president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, to contest for a seat in the exalted FIFA Council at the forthcoming 43rd Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) scheduled to hold in Morocco.

The letter of endorsement signed by the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, said the federal government and Nigerians are delighted for the unique opportunity to have another Nigerian occupy a seat in FIFA Council after the exit of Sir Oyo Orok Oyo and Dr Amos Adamu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The federal government and the good people of Nigeria are delighted for the unique opportunity for another Nigerian to occupy a seat in FIFA executive committee after the exit of Sir Oyo Orok Oyo and Dr Amos Adamu.

“Following the clearance of Mr Pinnick Amaju by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the federal government of Nigeria hereby lend her unalloyed support to the candidature of Mr Pinnick to contest the prestigious position into the FIFA Executive Council at the forthcoming 43rd Ordinary General Assembly of the CAF,” letter read.

According to the minister, Pinnick’s election into the revered FIFA Council would not only bring pride and honour to the country, but afford Nigeria a voice of influence towards the further development of football.

“We hereby pledge our moral support to the actualisation of Mr Pinnick occupying this position during the election slated for Rabat, Morocco on March 12, 2021,” Minister added.

Pinnick, while thanking the federal government for all their support, pledged to be a good ambassador of Nigeria if elected into the FIFA Council.