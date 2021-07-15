Federal Ministry of Health has created a central database to enrol all traditional medicine practitioners in the country.

Director of Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine Institute (TCAMI) in the ministry, Zainab Shariff, disclosed this yesterday during a press conference, yesterday in Abuja.

She said, “As a ministry we want the practitioners to come as an umbrella of association so that it will be easier to work with them. Because, before now there have been many associations so we brought them under one umbrella so that it will be easy for us.”

Shariff, who was represented by her deputy director, Mr Titus Tella, added, “What we have started doing is a database of all the practitioners, because we are not getting the information we needed from the leadership of the association. We also have to get to the root of real practitioners so that we can take a data database and when we get it we issued them certificate of recognition that ministry is recognise them.”

In his remarks, the national president of the association, Dr Ibrahim Dada Nakowa, who also disclosed that the group formally known as a National Association of Nigeria Traditional Medicine Practitioner (NNANTMP), is now Modern Traditional Medicine Practitioners (MTMP) to boost the traditional medicine.

He called on federal government to support the association so that they can operate without prejudice from any group or association.

