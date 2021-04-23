By INNOCENT ODOH |



The Federal Government has expressed delight that the medical equipment donated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will soon be delivered to help combat the debilitating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

LEADERSHIP Friday yesterday gathered that authorities of the Nigerian Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) have shown their readiness to receive the over $1 million worth of equipment and deploy them to appropriate use.

The Saudi Government, through the Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, Ibrahim Alghamedi, made the donation to Nigeria stressing that it was part of its efforts at the international level to combat the COVID-19 epidemic.

Some of the equipment include; 25,000 Surgical Sterile Gown; 125,000 Non-Sterile Surgical Gown; 188,000 Masks(KN95); 1,606,700 Surgical Masks; 9,500 Nitrile Gloves and 23 Ventilators.

According to Alghamedi, Twenty-three ventilators, donated to the Nigerian government have already arrived Nigeria, whereas the remaining will be arriving shortly.

“This is part of the donation by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of the amount of five hundred million dollars to support the international efforts in combating the COVID-19 epidemic and on that basis; the Kingdom has earmarked the donation of twenty-four million dollars as aid in kind to 26 countries,” the statement said.

He added that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Republic of Nigeria will continue to work together to promote the well-being of the two counties.