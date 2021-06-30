Federal government has for the seventh time extended the deadline for the linkage of the National Identity Number (NIN) with the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) to July 26, 2021, to enable more Nigerians take part in the verification exercise even as enrolment has hit 57 million in the last couple of months.

This was disclosed yesterday in a joint statement signed by the director, Public Affairs and Head of Corporate Communications, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, and the head of Communications of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Kayode Olagoke.

The decision to extend the deadline, which was to expire on June 30, was made after a request by stakeholders on the need to consolidate the enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process following the rapid increase in the number of enrolment systems across the country.

“As at June 28, 2021, a total of 5,410 enrolment systems are now available across the country and this would significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM. It is worthy of note that there were only about 800 such enrolment systems as at December 2020,” the statement said.

The statement noted that the extension was approved as part of efforts to make it easier for citizens and residents to obtain the NIN adding that it is important to take advantage of the extension.

“There are now a total of 57.3 million unique NIN enrolments, with average of 3 to 4 SIMs per NIN. With the great number of enrolment centres across the country, every citizen and legal resident should be able to obtain their NINs,” it said.

The statement added that the minister of communications and digital economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, on behalf of the federal government, appreciated Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the federal government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise.

The executive vice chairman of the NCC, Prof Umar Garba Dambatta and the director-general/CEO of NIMC, Engr Aliyu Azeez, urged Nigerians and legal residents to make sure they use the opportunity to complete the process of enrolment and verification.