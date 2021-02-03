BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

Federal government has flagged off the 2021/2022 Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (SCFP) nomination interview.

Declaring open the event in Abuja yesterday the minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu said applications shall be graded based on academic merit, quality of research proposal and development impact on completion of the study as PhD candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the Commonwealth selection criteria give high priority to applicants that demonstrate the strongest relevance to national development.

Represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Arch Sonny Echono, Adamu said since the inception of the scholarship award in 1959, more than 30,000 scholars have benefited and majority of the award holders from Nigeria have returned to make significant contributions to the development of the nation, mostly in the tertiary institutions.

“To this end, the Commission’s mandatory regulation for scholars is to acquire the requisite knowledge as well as skills, and return to their respective home countries at the end of the award period to make meaningful impact in their various fields of study to achieve multiplier effect.

“It is in the realisation of this objective, that the CSC adopted a scholarship policy aimed at ensuring greater and equitable access to higher education by a greater number of qualified citizens of the Commonwealth member nations.”