By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Federal Government through the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) Nigeria, has flagged off a $2bn project to strengthen Smallholder farmers in the country.

Princess Gloria Akobundu, the national coordinator AUDA-NEPAD made this known during the Summit and Technical Engagement Roundtable on the project “Innovative Strengthening of Small Holder Farmers Capabilities Toward Productive Land Restoration Amid COVID-19 in Nigeria” in Abuja yesterday, according to her this was to promote food sufficiency and zero hunger, as part of strategy to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the citizenry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AUDA-NEPAD boss, said Nigeria spends up to $6bn yearly on importation, stressing that the project was actually geared towards encouraging local businesses in farming so as to curb unemployment at the grassroots.

Akobundu said the project which will be implemented in phases at the state and local government levels involve 22 pilot states including Kaduna, Ekiti, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Nasarawa states among others.

Advertisements

“This is a ten-year plan for food sufficiency and zero hunger in Nigeria, in our continent and ECOWAS region. We are addressing hunger with bottom-to-top approach involving local farmers, the farmer association, state and local governments, the clergy and traditional rulers across 22 pilot states ensure that grassroots poverty is eradicated, COVID-19 effects is mitigated and gainful employment of women and youths.

“President Muhammadu Buhari declared in his nine-point agenda that one of his priorities is to see youths gainfully employed and become resourceful. He assured of taking 1 million Nigerians out of poverty and this is one of the strategic moves to achieve that agenda.”

Amadou Diakhite of African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFRI 100) who led the technical partner from AUDA-NEPAD Continental said the programme was being implemented under the continental initiative called AFRI 100 signed by Nigeria and 20 other African countries with the aim to restore 100million nectar of degrading land and forest by 2030.

In his remarks, the National project Steering Committee (NPSC) Chairman, and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, said that investment in agriculture remains a potent and reliable antidote to poverty in the country.

“CBN has been doing a lot intervention for agriculture and at state level we have key into it, we are ready to showcase that in Kwara State and beyond.”

On his parts, Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, on behalf of other state governors expressed readiness to implement the project in their various states, adding that farmer community bank are already in place toward meeting the needs of the Smallholder farmers in the Plateau.

LEADERSIHP reports that states that have keyed into the project include Kwara, Yobe, Katsina, Ekiti, Adamawa, Delta, Sokoto, Imo, Plateau, Nasarawa and Kano.

Others were Ebonyi, Kebbi, Akwa-Ibom, Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Benue, Kaduna, Ondo, Zamfara, Niger and Enugu.