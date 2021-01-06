By MICHAEL OCHE, Abuja
After several months of delay, the federal government yesterday
launched the Special Public Works (SPW) programme, targeted at
employing 774,000 unemployed Nigerian youths.
Minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo while
flagging off the programme said it would provide the necessary economic
palliatives to the 774,000 unemployed youths.
LEADERSHIP reports that the SPW is expected to last for three months
and the 774,000 youths engaged will earn a stipend of N20,000 each
month.
Mr Keyamo said the youths who participate in the project may deploy
the skills acquired to become self employed.
“In addition, government and the organised private sector may in due
course create/provide exit options,” he said.
According to him, “It is also aimed at shielding the most vulnerable from the
ravaging effects of COVID-19 pandemic which include, but are not
limited to, pervasive hunger, poverty, environmental degradation and
joblessness.
“The need to quickly address the above mentioned informed the decision
to implement the ESPW. Our target is to immediately engage the 774,000
selected unemployed Nigerians for the programme to execute carefully
selected projects across the 774 local government areas in the
country.”
In his address, acting director general of the National Directorate of
Employment (NDE), Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo said the flag off marks
the actualisation of the single most far-reaching grassroots based
employment creation initiative in the history of the country.
He said the programme has been
designed as a veritable tool through which the lives of 774,000
unemployed Nigerians will be positively touched in the next three
months. “Our communities will receive a facelift through the activities
of the participants as they will engage in various community/environment specific public works activities ranging from,
drainage clearing and maintenance, vegetation control, feeder roads
maintenance, irrigation among many others,” he noted.