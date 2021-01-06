By MICHAEL OCHE, Abuja

After several months of delay, the federal government yesterday

launched the Special Public Works (SPW) programme, targeted at

employing 774,000 unemployed Nigerian youths.

Minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo while

flagging off the programme said it would provide the necessary economic

palliatives to the 774,000 unemployed youths.

LEADERSHIP reports that the SPW is expected to last for three months

and the 774,000 youths engaged will earn a stipend of N20,000 each

month.

Mr Keyamo said the youths who participate in the project may deploy

the skills acquired to become self employed.

“In addition, government and the organised private sector may in due

course create/provide exit options,” he said.

According to him, “It is also aimed at shielding the most vulnerable from the

ravaging effects of COVID-19 pandemic which include, but are not

limited to, pervasive hunger, poverty, environmental degradation and

joblessness.

“The need to quickly address the above mentioned informed the decision

to implement the ESPW. Our target is to immediately engage the 774,000

selected unemployed Nigerians for the programme to execute carefully

selected projects across the 774 local government areas in the

country.”

In his address, acting director general of the National Directorate of

Employment (NDE), Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo said the flag off marks

the actualisation of the single most far-reaching grassroots based

employment creation initiative in the history of the country.

He said the programme has been

designed as a veritable tool through which the lives of 774,000

unemployed Nigerians will be positively touched in the next three

months. “Our communities will receive a facelift through the activities

of the participants as they will engage in various community/environment specific public works activities ranging from,

drainage clearing and maintenance, vegetation control, feeder roads

maintenance, irrigation among many others,” he noted.