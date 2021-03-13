ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The Federal government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Friday flagged off special cash grant to 3,840 rural women in Borno state.

Speaking during the flag off at the Multipurpose Hall of Government House Maiduguri, the Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq said the Special Cash Grant for Rural Women programme being flagged off was introduced in 2020 by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, as part of President Mohammadu Buhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda, including the realization of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

She added that the programme is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural Nigeria, adding that a grant of N20,000.00 would be disbursed to over 150,000 poor rural women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

” The grant is expected to increase access to financial capital required for economic activities. A total number of 3,840 beneficiaries are to benefit from the cash grant of 20,000 each to uplift the socio-economic status of the rural women in Borno State.