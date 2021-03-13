ADVERTISEMENT
By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri
The Federal government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Friday flagged off special cash grant to 3,840 rural women in Borno state.
Speaking during the flag off at the Multipurpose Hall of Government House Maiduguri, the Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq said the Special Cash Grant for Rural Women programme being flagged off was introduced in 2020 by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, as part of President Mohammadu Buhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda, including the realization of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.
She added that the programme is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural Nigeria, adding that a grant of N20,000.00 would be disbursed to over 150,000 poor rural women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.
” The grant is expected to increase access to financial capital required for economic activities. A total number of 3,840 beneficiaries are to benefit from the cash grant of 20,000 each to uplift the socio-economic status of the rural women in Borno State.
” It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the opportunity to increase their income, enhance their food security, and contribute towards improving their living standard.
” I am also optimistic that with the support and cooperation of Your Excellency and other stakeholders present here, we can lift 100 million out of poverty by 2030 as envisioned by President Muhammadu Buhari,” Hajiya Farouk said.
In his remarks, Borno state Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, thanked president Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Farouq for empowering the poor and vulnerables in the state.
Zulum noted that the gesture will go a long way in assisting the women in overcoming the challenges posed by the Boko Haram insurgency to their source of livelihoods and economy.
Represented by his deputy, Alhaji Usman Umar Kadafur, Zulum said:” This gesture could not have come at a better time than now that the Borno state government is relocating internally displaced persons ( IDPs ) to their ancestral homes.”
He appreciated the unwavering support the federal government is rendering to the people of Borno who have been devastated by the over 11 years Boko Haram insurgency.