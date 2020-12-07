By ANGELA NKWO-AKPOLU |

In the quest to reduce poverty in the country, the federal government has flagged off a special cash grant for rural women in Imo State.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Farouq who performed the flag off in Owerri at the weekend, said it was part of its social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda.

Farouq who described women as pillars of the home, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the ministry in the implementation of the programme.

She said, “This grant was introduced in year 2020 as part of President Buhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda, including therealization of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. Under this programme, a grant of N20,000 will be given to each of over 150,000 rural women across the country”.

Further, the minister said, “The federal government enrolled 11,687 beneficiaries under the conditional cash transfer and already they have received a total sum of N474,890,000 since inception in 10 LGAs of Imo State”.

She maintained that the programme will extend more lifting hand to some female citizens, saying “ We urge them to put it to effective use.”