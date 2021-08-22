The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and FrieslandCampina WAMCO, have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Dairy Value Chain Development.

The minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono and the managing director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Mr. Ben Langat, signed the renewed MoU on August 18, 2021 in Abuja.

Since the MoU was first signed in 2011, FMARD and FrieslandCampina WAMCO have collaborated on key programmes such as; the Center for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development (CNDDD) and the Value for Dairy Consortium, which builds local expertise and strengthens relevant institutions to be self-sufficient in shaping the Nigerian dairy industry.

The collaboration has been pulling together value chain actors with the right support from expert partners.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Langat, said: “the initial MoU established a structure and model for dairy development in Nigeria. It brought to focus the urgent need to put in place the right infrastructure and expertise that will support local milk sourcing in Nigeria.”

“Building on the progress made, the renewal of the MoU enables both parties to replicate the successes achieved in the past 10 years in Oyo, Ogun, Niger, Osun and Kwara states, in other parts of Nigeria whilst supporting various dairy co-operatives in the country.”

Langat further explained that, “under the MoU, both parties will provide a networking environment for 30,000 cattle herders and transform dairy farming practices by introducing improved techniques and also providing farmers with extension services to enhance raw milk quality and farm productivity. We will introduce commercial credit to farmers and build confidence between benefiting farmers and financial institutions for viable agri-business.”

The minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono stressed that the significance of the Dairy Value Chain MoU is to strengthen the small holder dairy farming business which will help transform the largely nomadice cattle herders to sedentary dairy farmers. This will involve providing required infrastructure and training along the value chain.

FMARD signed its first MoU on Dairy Value Chain Development in Nigeria (Demand Driven Approach) with FrieslandCampina WAMCO in 2011.

It was renewed in 2016 and in 10 years, significant progress was made; especially the networking of milk suppliers, training and improving quality of raw milk. But other aspects that relate to infrastructure development and volume of milk supply were below targets set for the partnership.

In the face of dwindling revenue from oil and the need to diversify the economy, FMARD desires to build on the successes so far made with the partnership under the MoU, which expired on April 17, 2020 by signing a new one.