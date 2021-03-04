By BLESSING BATURE-AKPAKPAN, Abuja

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said that 3,000 rural women selected from all the local government areas of Kogi States are to benefit from the federal government’s Special Grant for Rural Women Project.

The deputy director information in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya in a statement noted that the minister who was represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, said, “Our target in Kogi State is to disburse the grant to about 3,000 beneficiaries across all local government councils.

The grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries. It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the grant to generally contribute towards improving their living standard by using the fund as seed to boost their trade and business for greater income and not to see it as their own share of the so-called national cake.

“We believe with the complementary effort of the state government, the target beneficiaries will all be adequately covered within the next few days. I am optimistic that with the support and cooperation of Your Excellency and other stakeholders present here, we will remain on track to improving the livelihood of the ordinary Nigerians”.

The minister acknowledged the immense contribution of governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, the state executive council and the state’s focal person in the success of the programme during the courtesy visit to the deputy governor of the state, Chief Edward Onoja.

The governor of Kogi State represented by the deputy governor, Edward

Onoja expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the

minister for consistently bridging the gap between the

rich and poor over the past five years through the various National

Social Investment Programmes, such as Government Enterprise

Empowerment Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer, National Home

Grown School Feeding Programme , the N-Power and the Special Grant for

Rural Women Project.

He said that with the 3000 beneficiaries, vulnerable women involved in

small scale businesses will be greatly impacted financially and urged

the beneficiaries and everyone present to pray for President

Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.