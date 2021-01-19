BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

As part of the its road intervention in tertiary institutions across the country, the federal government has handed over an internal road network of 1.9 kilometres (KM) following successful completion of rehabilitation and reconstruction works on it to the authorities of the Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law School, Bwari, Abuja Campus.

The contract for the Bwari campus road project was awarded in March 2019 at the cost of N179.9 million.

In his address during the brief handover ceremony held on the campus, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola noted that the infrastructure gap in the country was steadily being bridged through a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and school roads.

Represented the Federal Controller of Works for FCT, Mr Yakubu Usman, the Minister said the project was part of federal government’s investment in education, adding that feelers have it that in schools where such intervention has been done, students were expressing renewed enthusiasm towards attending classes.

Receiving the project, the director general of the Council of Legal Education, Prof. Isa Hayatu Ciroma, represented by the secretary of the council, Mrs Elizabeth Max-Uba, expressed “profound gratitude” to the Minister and the President Buhari-led government for the gesture.

He said the intervention was the first of its kind for the school in over two decades and found to be of high quality, urging the government to extend the gesture to the centres of Nigerian Law School.

“Our appeal is that this should not be a one-off event. There are so many infrastructure needs at the Nigerian Law School which has about five centres across the country. We hope this gesture will be extended to the other centres,” he said.

Currently, the ministry on behalf of the federal government is embarking on 43 road interventions within tertiary institutions across Nigeria, out of which 29 have completed to date, and 17 handed over in 2020.