BY ANGELA NKWO-AKPOLU, Owerri

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) yesterday said the federal government has rehabilitated roads, improved healthcare, markets, and reduced broadband charges in the country.

He stated this in Imo State at the inter denominational church service to mark Governor Hope Uzodimma’s one year in office.

This is even as the vice president has identified three possible challenges before a governor in Nigeria.

According to him, they are the challenge of time, political challenge, and when the leader is discouraged.

He said the problems are the stepping-stones of solving the problems, even as he prayed for wisdom, strength, and direction for Uzodimma.

According to him, the Almighty God honours those who honour him adding that quality service is a way to honour God.

While congratulating Uzodimma, he said the federal government has rehabilitated roads, improved healthcare, markets and reduced broadband charges.

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma in his address said he has not abused the trust of Imo people since he assumed office one year ago.

According to him, in the past one year he has not failed the people. He said, “In the past one year I assumed, I have not failed you and I will not fail you.”

He said it was an emotional moment as it reminded him of his

long walk to justice.

He said as the 16th governor of the state, he had sworn an oath to

make the state far better than he met it.

Uzodimma said, ” I didn’t come to loot the state resources or acquire

illegal properties but to serve, and it’s been good”.

Further, he said despite the outbreak of Covid-19, God blessed him with

wonderful people to help him succeed. “When I assumed office, I did

not get any handover notes but because I was not elected to give

excuses, I settled into work.

One of our greatest achievements is restoration of people’s confidence

in government, and liberating the state from people who sought to

enslave others,” he said.

He urged the people to remember that it’s just one year, but added

that he has changed the narrative and provided good roads, including

tunnels to stop the perennial flooding in Owerri.

He said, “In less than one year, Owerri is now flood free, because I

found the courage to do it”.

According to him, he has competed 46 roads which will be commissioned

by dignitaries including President Muhamadu Buhari, and Vice

President, Osibanjo.

Further, Uzodimma said he had created channels to give reports to the

people, restored rule of law, accountability in government, and

governance to the people and cleaned up roll call of civil servants,

because he believes things must be done right.

Senate President, Lawan Mohammed said Uzodimma distinguished himself

when they served in the eight assembly, saying he is dependable, and

served Imo west extremely well and expressed hopes that he will

replicate his mastery in Imo.

In attendance were former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan; Senate

President, Senator Ahmad Lawan ; Deputy Senate President, Sen

Omo-Agege; the governors of Lagos, Babajide Sanwoolu; Kogi, Yahaya

Bello; Ebonyi, Dave Umahi; and Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

Others were the ministers of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio,

State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Labour, Chris Ngige;

Attorney General of the Federation, Malami, amongst others.