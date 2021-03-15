BY ANGELA NKWO-AKPOLU, Owerri
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) yesterday said the federal government has rehabilitated roads, improved healthcare, markets, and reduced broadband charges in the country.
He stated this in Imo State at the inter denominational church service to mark Governor Hope Uzodimma’s one year in office.
This is even as the vice president has identified three possible challenges before a governor in Nigeria.
According to him, they are the challenge of time, political challenge, and when the leader is discouraged.
He said the problems are the stepping-stones of solving the problems, even as he prayed for wisdom, strength, and direction for Uzodimma.
According to him, the Almighty God honours those who honour him adding that quality service is a way to honour God.
While congratulating Uzodimma, he said the federal government has rehabilitated roads, improved healthcare, markets and reduced broadband charges.
Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma in his address said he has not abused the trust of Imo people since he assumed office one year ago.
According to him, in the past one year he has not failed the people. He said, “In the past one year I assumed, I have not failed you and I will not fail you.”
He said it was an emotional moment as it reminded him of his
long walk to justice.
He said as the 16th governor of the state, he had sworn an oath to
make the state far better than he met it.
Uzodimma said, ” I didn’t come to loot the state resources or acquire
illegal properties but to serve, and it’s been good”.
Further, he said despite the outbreak of Covid-19, God blessed him with
wonderful people to help him succeed. “When I assumed office, I did
not get any handover notes but because I was not elected to give
excuses, I settled into work.
One of our greatest achievements is restoration of people’s confidence
in government, and liberating the state from people who sought to
enslave others,” he said.
He urged the people to remember that it’s just one year, but added
that he has changed the narrative and provided good roads, including
tunnels to stop the perennial flooding in Owerri.
He said, “In less than one year, Owerri is now flood free, because I
found the courage to do it”.
According to him, he has competed 46 roads which will be commissioned
by dignitaries including President Muhamadu Buhari, and Vice
President, Osibanjo.
Further, Uzodimma said he had created channels to give reports to the
people, restored rule of law, accountability in government, and
governance to the people and cleaned up roll call of civil servants,
because he believes things must be done right.
Senate President, Lawan Mohammed said Uzodimma distinguished himself
when they served in the eight assembly, saying he is dependable, and
served Imo west extremely well and expressed hopes that he will
replicate his mastery in Imo.
In attendance were former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan; Senate
President, Senator Ahmad Lawan ; Deputy Senate President, Sen
Omo-Agege; the governors of Lagos, Babajide Sanwoolu; Kogi, Yahaya
Bello; Ebonyi, Dave Umahi; and Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi.
Others were the ministers of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio,
State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Labour, Chris Ngige;
Attorney General of the Federation, Malami, amongst others.