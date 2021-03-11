ADVERTISEMENT

By Tayo Taiwo |

As part of the effort of the federal government to curb the spread of the global threat of COVID-19, the Ministry of Water Resources has inaugurated the engagement of 100 Youth Volunteers from each of the 774 local government areas across the country to serve as ambassadors of the Water Sanitation and hygiene awareness while also advocating open defecation free in the country.

Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, said the Youths Volunteers are expected to create awareness and sanitization within the households, community and all institutional levels to pass across messages through washing of hands with soaps.

Adamu stated this in Abuja during a flag-off ceremony of the National Youth Volunteer programme on Handwashing and Clean Nigeria Campaign for COVID-19 prevention.

He affirmed that the programme is an initiative of the federal government which also seeks to rebuild the economy and stimulate job creations.

According to him, he opined that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about severe socio-economic consequences, noting the great impact in Nigeria, especially the youths who are unable to find gainful employment.