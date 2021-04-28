BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

The federal government has set up a steering committee meeting of 40 deliverable mandates of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Minister of finance, budget and national planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed said the aim was to reset the tone to accounting officers and their implementation officers on the 40 deliverables and its imperatives for the ministry and the overall economy.

“All the 40 deliverables were assigned to accounting officers and implementation teams to perform the functions of oversight and execution respectively. Consequently, the ministry then developed key performance indicators baselines and targets to measure progress, and ensure full implementation of the 40 deliverables in a timely manner,” she said in a statement that was issued by her media aid, Yunusa Abdullahi.

The minister said relentless pursuit of the deliverables will help in mobilising domestic resources, attaining fiscal buffers, stimulating macroeconomic stability, improving national productivity, promoting business resilience, and attracting the needed foreign direct investments that will create jobs and enhance the standard of living of all Nigerians.

Mrs Ahmed said, “This new governance structure and management framework will be supported by a team of external consultants to provide advisory support on the implementation of the mandate.”

Ahmed said the outcomes of the meeting would enable all participants and stakeholders to review the performance of the deliverables, evaluate the challenges and lessons learned, as well as brainstorm on the way forward and capture recommendations for enhancing future performance.

Giving a brief background on the 40 deliverables, Mrs Ahmed said in 2019, the Presidential Retreat, Policies, Programme and Projects Audit Committee (PPPAC), which was instituted by the presidency, led to the formulation of a programme that encapsulated the strategic plans for this administration’s ‘Next Level Agenda.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“The PPPAC identified 11 broad government priority areas covering the macroeconomy, agriculture and food security, mass housing, poverty alleviation and social inclusion, national security, energy, transportation, health and education. These priorities were expected to guide policy direction over the next four years (2019 – 2023),” she stated.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Aliyu Ahmed, said the general concern of the meeting was to re-examine the activities of portfolio holders which no doubt has been grossly affected by a downward drive of the economy triggered by the effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, it was expected that at the end of the meeting, each portfolio holder would be rejigged to double up his or her effort and provide a guide to different policy objectives “as we strive to move the economy forward.

“There is no doubt that in an attempt to improve on the delivery of the mandate of our ministry, we would encounter numerous challenges,” he stated.