BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja |

The federal government has inaugurated a National Standing committee (NSC) to evaluate the quality of qualifications obtained from oversea institutions.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu who inaugurated the 34th National Standing Committee yesterday, said it was in line with the present administration’s quest for ensuring that Nigerian students obtain foreign qualifications that are internationally competitive, and of high academic and moral excellence.

A statement by the director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Mr Ben Bem Goong explained that with the inauguration, the federal government would no longer tolerate the operations of illegal satellite campuses and affiliations with foreign unaccredited universities, implying that the days of “Boys Quarter” degrees are over and for good.

In the statement, Adamu stressed that the Standing Committee was constituted for the purpose of determining the Nigerian equivalent of certificates and degrees of foreign institutions while directing the committee to ensure “the quality groundwork already laid for evaluation is progressively improved upon in such a manner that inspires national and international confidence.”

He expressed hope that the outcome of the Committee’s proceedings would “improve the protocol of evaluating foreign education certificates and other related issues.”

In his remarks, the permanent secretary of the Ministry, Arch. Sonny Echono, revealed that the Standing Committee was constituted in 1914 to evaluate the Nigerian equivalent of academic diplomas and degrees obtained Eastern European countries.

He, however, lamented that the advent of distance learning and establishment of “numerous sub-standard tertiary institutions in the country have made the situation more complex”.