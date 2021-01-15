By Our Correspondent

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo yesterday, inaugurated an 11-Man Steering Committee for the implementation of the Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) under the National Economic Sustainability Plan.

The EEFP aims to protect export businesses from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, safeguard jobs and de-risk the economy from shocks like COVID. Its primary goal is to increase Nigeria’s export capacity in the near term and its export volumes in the medium term.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that the federal government would spend an estimated N2.3 trillion to fund the National Economic Sustainability Plan, but the N50 Billion Export Expansion Facility programme would focus on driving economic growth through exports.

The minister expressed this when he stressed that the facility is targeted at providing support to exporters particularly Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (MSMEs). In his words, “Export growth is at the centre of our strategy for diversifying Nigeria’s sources of foreign exchange and reducing the vulnerability of the economy to external shocks. We have witnessed time and again, the devastating impact that events outside our control can have on our livelihoods due to our reliance on a primary source of foreign exchange”.

The Steering Committee is an integral part of the Programme and a key driver of its success. Its responsibilities are to: Ensure the programme is implemented in line with the federal government’s objectives and for the benefit of its intended beneficiaries; Approve the Programme Implementation Plan and Budget and ensure the Programme is implemented on time, on budget and in accordance with agreed priorities; Approve the implementation strategy of the EEF’s projects and the target beneficiaries for each project, where applicable; Approve disbursements to beneficiaries, vendors and implementation partners; Review the periodic performance reports and resolve implementation challenges.

Giving an overview of the EEFP, the executive director/CEO of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Mr. Olusegun Awolowo commended the federal government for approving the Facility pointing out that monetary stimulus package as provided in the Facility will significantly help in reviving not only the SMEs, but also big corporations in the non-oil export sector that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Awolowo observed that the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on exporting businesses might be further exacerbated with the official takeoff of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in January, this year adding that with the emergence of the single market, there will be attendant challenges that exporters will contend with.

He disclosed that the EEFP would execute 16 programmes as approved in the implementation work plan under five work streams namely – Capacity Building, Financing, Market Development, Infrastructure and Institutional Strengthening.

Awolowo explained that the application of the EEF funds fall within the context of the Export Incentives and Miscellaneous Provisions Act CAP E19 Laws of the Federation, 2004.