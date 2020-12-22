By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has on Tuesday inaugurated the chairman and members of council of the national commission for persons with disabilities.

The Minister, FMHADMSD, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq said on her assumption of office as the Honourable Minister, she was confronted with the yearnings for the implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (prohibition) Act 2019 which establishes the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

Farouq said, “the composition of the council and appointment of the executive Secretary became my priority. The search for you began, wider consultation was made, you were carefully selected on the recommendations of highly placed Nigerians.”

She therefore challenge the them to bring to bear their expertise in putting in their best devoid of personal enrichment, to support the Commission to deliver dividend of democracy to Persons with Disabilities, saying that the task before this Commission is heavy, expectations from the Disability Community in Nigeria is very high. “You are therefore enjoyed to do justice to all, irrespective of ethnicity, gender, religion, and region.

She appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for not only signing the bill into an act but approving the appointment of the Chairman and Members of Council as well as the Executive Secretary as follows: Hon. Dr. Husseini Suleiman Kangiwa Chairman, North West; Ms. Amina Rahma Audu Member, North West; Ms. Philomena I Konwea Member, South South; Mrs. Esther A. Awu Member, North Central, Mr. Abba Audu Ibrahim Member, North East; Mr. Omopariola Busuyi Member, South West; Mr. Jaja Oparaku Member, South East.

The Minister assured them of the full support of the Government and her personal commitment to their success.

The Chairman of the Governing Council, National Commission For Persons with disabilities, Hon. Dr. Husseini Suleiman Kangiwa thank the senate, Mr president and humanitarian minister for the quick confirmation of the nomination, adding it is imperative to say that we are aware of the task ahead of us, we will lay a good foundation for the commission that will enable us to meet the needs of the persons with disability.