By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has inaugurated Alternate School Programme (ASP) National Steering Committee to ensure every out of school child in Nigeria gain access to quality basic education, irrespective of social, cultural or economic circumstance.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Farouq Sadiya disclosed this during the Inaugural Meeting of the Alternate School Programme National Steering Committee in Abùja.

ADVERTISEMENT

While congratulating all ASP members of National Steering Committee, the minister said Nigeria was the leading Nation in the World with the most out of school children and as a result of the embarrassing situation, President Muhammadu Buhari has to deliberately launch the ASP to ensure that every out of school child in Nigeria gain access to quality basic education, irrespective of social, cultural or economic circumstance.

“Let me start by once again as we meet today to commence the implementation of the ASP as assigned by Mr. President, each member of this National Steering Committee has been carefully chosen in expectation of the immense value you will bring in charting the strategic direction of this programme. It is in this regard that we all will guide its strategic implementation to ensure that the objectives as designed are achieved,” she said.

She urged all the members to join hands in the spirit of cooperation, coordination and commitment to ensure the success of the Alternate School Program.

“Nigeria is desirous of implementing ASP with the aim of improving access to education for all Nigerians in line with the aspirations of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-4) on ‘Qualitative and inclusive education for all, ASP aims to significantly reduce the number of Out-of-School-Children through the integration of formal and informal educational systems,” she said.