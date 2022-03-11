Republic of Korea through its grant aid agency, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) office in Nigeria in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMCDE) has signed project agreement to enhance Nigeria’s e-Government implementation system through the update of the current Nigeria’s e-Government Master Plan (NeGMP), upgrade of Nigeria’s Enterprise Architecture and development of a 10-year e-Government Implementation Plan.

KOICA Nigeria country director, Mr. Sungil Son during the engagements with the government stakeholders emphasised the need to have all commitments from the Nigerian government side are fulfilled in a timely manner and also called for their continued support in the attainment of set objectives for the project.

He said, “We recently conducted a two-week pre-kick-off survey for the project titled: “Project for Building Foundations Towards Digital Governance in Nigeria (2021-2026). The project is a fully funded grant aid project worth 13 million US Dollars between the Government of the Republic of Korea through KOICA and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria through FMCDE, with established project agreement signed between both parties in August 2021.

“Other objectives of the project include improvement in competencies for e-Government service delivery through capacity building programmes designed for policy makers and technical officers at both federal and state levels of government, enhancement of the quality of government digital services through the activation of the Government Service Portal www.services.gov.ng and create increased access for NIN enrolment through the establishment of additional NIN enrolment units.

ADVERTISEMENT

A major highlight of the survey activity was the hosting of the wrap-up meeting with project stakeholders at the e-Government Training Centre (eGTC) in Abuja, adding that the wrap-up meeting provided the opportunity for the PMC to deliver to the representative of project stakeholders, the outcome of the survey and next steps for project implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT