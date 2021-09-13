The Lagos State government and other relevant agencies are working in

synergy to tackle pollution in Nigeria’s commercial hub.

The director, Climate Change and Environmental Planning, Lagos State

Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Mr Bankole Michael, made

this known in Abuja at a one-day capacity training on Climate Finance

and Green Climate Fund (GCF) for women in Nigeria.

He said the effect of pollution on the city is alarming and all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace.

He stressed that women were the most impacted when it comes to climate change.

Michael, identified road transport, industrial emissions, and generators aggravated by open burning and illegal dumping of waste as major sources of pollution in the state.

The event was organised by Centre for 21st Century Issues and Natural

Eco-Capital in collaboration with the Department of Climate Change,

Federal Ministry of Environment and Lagos State Government with

support from BothEnds.

The workshop Themed: ‘Understanding The Green Climate Fund Readiness

Process in Nigeria’ was focused on how women can engage climate finance and facilitate engagement with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) processes in Nigeria.

While welcoming participants, the executive director, Centre for 21st

Century Issues, Ms Titi Akosa, said that the GCF Readiness and Preparatory Support Programme was an important programme of assistance to help countries get ready to access climate finance.

“It is part of the GCF funding and support modalities aimed at helping countries advance their climate change adaptation and mitigation priorities.

“The Readiness Programme, aims to support country ownership and align

GCF investments by strengthening the institutional capacities of National Designated Authorities (NDAs) or Focal Points (FPs) and direct access accredited entities (DAEs) to enable them prioritise and oversee development and implementation of country-driven strategies and low emission and climate-resilient interventions,” she said.

In a her speech, the director, Department of Climate Change, Federal

Ministry of Environment, Halima Bawa Bwari, represented by Mrs

Benedetta Ejiofor, noted that till date, the National Designated

Authority, NDA has reviewed over 30 proposals for GCF and issued over

20 “No Objection Letters” for various Project Concept Notes/Funding

Proposals.

Speaking further on the objectives of the training, the ED, Centre for

21st Century Issues, Ms Akosa educated participants on the Green

Climate Fund (GCF) Readiness and Preparatory Support Program and

shared her knowledge on the need for women groups to come together to

develop impressive proposals to access climate finance for mitigation

and adaptation.

Other speakers include Adebayo Adekoje, Okebugwu Chukwuemeka of the

Climate Technology Centre and Network of the UNFCCC, Kayode Ashaolu,

of NIRSAL Plc, who educated participants on the modalities for putting

together effective climate finance proposals and the credit risk

guarantee that NIRSAL can give to aid the entire process and make it

smooth sailing.

Over sixty participants drawn from women groups and CSOs across

Nigeria attended the workshop.