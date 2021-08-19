Federal Ministry of Water Resources has launched a compendium and digital map of dams and irrigation schemes in the country with the code of practice for dam reservoir operations in Nigeria. This is to aid in digital inventory of all dams and irrigation projects for investment planning and management.

In his speech during the launching of the compendium in Abuja, the minister of water resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, said the digital compendium was as a result of lack of standard documents to regulate the operation of dam reservoirs and maintenance of relevant irrigation infrastructure in the country.

Adamu said the ministry had made concerted effort since 2017 for the documentation and harmonisation of information on all dams and irrigation schemes in Nigeria. This has led to the development of a document “Code of Practice for Dam Reservoir Operations in Nigeria” to ensure that our dams are performing safely and according to their design purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the dam construction with various purposes like water supply, hydro power generation, irrigation for all season farming and flood control among others, was borne out of the need to harness the immense potential and sustainable development and management of water resources for effective planning and to transform the irrigation sector scheme.

Adamu said the compendium and digital map of dams is a national registry of all dams in the country where features and status of each dam is obtainable. It also serves as further documentation in conformity with the Standard of the International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD).

“This document which shall be adapted to every dam reservoir in the country, also, prescribes penalties for violators of any of the provisions of the code,” Adamu said.

He said a total of 408 dams and 323 irrigation schemes were documented in the compendium.

“Data is very important in most sectors, we need this data for planning, managing our water infrastructure, especially the dams and irrigation systems. It is also suitable for investments and policies. Through this data, you have complete information of the dams available in any geo-political zone in any state that you want, for any investigation and use,” he stated.