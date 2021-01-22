ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Following numerous complaints by passengers on ticket racketeering at the Abuja – Kaduna train stations, the federal government launched e- ticketing solution.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the e-ticketing, the minister of transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, said the online ticketing which marks the beginning of automation of ticket sales in all major stations at Abuja- Kaduna train service is in line with global world best practices and will enhance efficiency, save time and promote accountability while also reducing leakage and promoting economic growth.

The minister also revealed that it is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) valued at N900 million of which the concessionaire Secure ID Solutions,

( SecureID) will provide, then run it for 10 year to recoup its investment before reverting ownership to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the Governing Board, NRC, Ibrahim Alhassan Musa , said that the e- ticketing solution finally brings to an end the persistent allegation of ticket racketeering at the train Station.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, Secure ID Solutions, Kofo Akinkugbe, in her remarks observed that the launch heralds the nation’s entry into the new age of multi- model ticketing in public transportation while allowing for passengers convenience, efficiency and accountability for operators and provide data for government for better decision making.

Kofo further stated that the e- ticketing solution after a successful pilot program as of today has issued 25,000 tickets online and informed intending commuters on the Abuja – Kaduna rail corridor to assess the e – ticketing solution via web by visiting www.nrc.tps.ng , other avenues are: downloading the application from Google Play store or Apple Store, POS and Cash payments at the counter.

According to her, all solutions offer a increased customer experience such as convenient ticket purchase 24 hours a day, seat selection, secure online payments, no physical interaction amongst others.