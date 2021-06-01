The federal government yesterday formally launched the National Policy on Virtual Engagements in federal public institutions while also commissioning an emergency communications centre and four more digital economy centres across the country.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, in his address during the launch, disclosed that all “Digital economy projects are carefully thought out and executed efficiently with a view to ensure the sustainable growth of Nigeria’s digital economy”.

The Emergency Communications Centre is located in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while the Digital Economy Centres are domiciled in Delta State University Abraka, Government Secondary School, Rigasa, Kaduna State and Federal University Gashua, Yobe State. This brings to a total of sixty four completed and fully functional projects commissioned under the leadership of the minister of communications and digital economy.

Pantami noted that the Paradigm shift to virtual engagements in official circles globally, occasioned by the COVID 19 Pandemic, necessitated the need for a policy to give legal impetus to the practice in public institutions.

“The policy which was approved by the Federal Executive Council on October 14, 2020 was developed in collaboration with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation,” he said.

Speaking further, Pantami noted that the policy will “institutionalise frameworks and standards within Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of governments as well as government -owned companies using virtual engagement as an administrative procedure in service and significantly reduce the cost of governance”.

“In line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, the facilities commissioned under the auspices of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will enhance security, create digital jobs, promote knowledge-based economic growth, increase productivity and enhance commercial and administrative methods,” he added.

Minister of state for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Ogar, in his reaction, said that the “ICT sector had contributed greatly to the development of the country, hence the need to create a backup policy on virtual engagements.”

In the same vein, Senate Committee Chairman on ICT and Cybercrime, Yakubu Oseni, assured that the legislative arm of government would sustain support to the ministry to ensure digital economy initiatives were achieved.

Others who were on hand to receive the Digital Economy drive, were Senator Obinna Ogbo, representing the Chairman Senate Committee On Communications; Minister of State for Works and Housing Engineer, Abubakar Aliyu; representative of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr Uwem Ekpo; chief executives of parastatals and agencies under the ministry’s purview among others.