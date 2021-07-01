Federal government has reiterated its plan to ensure that Nigeria does not experience any food shortage in the coming years because of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s economic activities. This is even as the government has put mechanism in place to boost potato production in the North West.

Minister of agriculture and rural development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, disclosed this on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting on the adoption and utilisation of potato value chain held at Presidential Lodge.

Represented at the occasion by the ministry’s director of agriculture, Hajiya Karima Babangida, the minister said the federal government is seeking the way forward or roadmap for the potato value chain in the North West region.

The minister urged research institutes, agencies and development partners with mandate on the potato value chain to work assiduously to find solutions to the numerous challenges besetting the value chain with new technologies and innovations so as to improve the production of sweat potato in Nigeria.

Earlier in his opening remarks, state director of the Federal Office of Agriculture in Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Absullahi Sheu stated that the purpose of the meeting is to provide solutions to many challenges facing the popularisation and adoption of the OFSP among Nigerian farmers and processors nationwide.