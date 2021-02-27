BY CHIKA OKEKE |

The federal government has indicated its readiness to end incessant explosions associated with fuel, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and other gaseous substances across the country with TK3D Technology.

Director-general of National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Mr Idris Musa, stated this in Abuja yesterday at a virtual meeting on the demonstration of the technology, organised by the agency in collaboration with Qcuboyds limited Madrid, Spain.

TK3D is a 3D bee panel alloy mesh that has been developed and optimised through the years by technokontrol in order to completely eradicate the risk of explosion by protecting chemicals acetones, methanols, tolunes, spirits, solvents; liquid gases such as LPG, LNG, CNC; light fuels like gasoline, diesel, bio-fuels, jet fuels JP1/4/5/8/10; fuel HLS with up to 5% sulphurs and RP1.

Musa said the agency would partner with technology experts to implement the technology in Nigeria, adding that all the necessary registration would be done by Qcuboyds Nigeria limited, with VOB Consult, so as to eliminate the incessant explosions and boost oil revenues in the country.

Also speaking, the minister of state environment, Barr Sharon Ikeazor, said the ministry would support technologies targeted at reducing the incessant explosions at tank farms and fuel stations.

On his part, the chairman of Qcuboyds limited Nigeria, Mr Victor Folarin, said the technology had been approved worldwide.