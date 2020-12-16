The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has approached the National Assembly for an amendment of the 2020 Appropriation Act, to extend the lifespan of the budget.

The majority leader of the House, Hon Alhassan Ado- Doguwa at the resumption of plenary yesterday read a communication from the minister requesting for the amendment of the expiration clause of the 2020

Appropriation Repeal And Reenactment Act.

Ado-Doguwa stated that the amendment was contained in the initial request. According to him, the minister said there was huge pressure for agencies

of government to meet their responsibilities.

”The minister was calling on the National Assembly to extend the timeline of implementation for capital projects only through the use of legislative tools to do what is right so that Nigerians can benefit

from funds available after the expiration of the timeline of the budget, ” Ado-Doguwa said.

He, however, appealed to the House to approve the amendment, saying it is not going to affect the resolve of the House to maintain the January to December budget timeline of the 2020 appropriation Act couldn’t be done by way of a motion but through an amendment Bill.

The speaker, however, directed that the proposed amendment should be scheduled for the next legislative sitting date and given expeditious passage