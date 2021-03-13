ADVERTISEMENT

BY CHIKA OKEKE, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pushed for sustained peace in Ogoniland by taking steps to address the lingering problems like prolonged land disputes, leadership tussles and unnecessary pressure on the contractors.

This was part of the deliberation in Abuja, yesterday, at the inauguration of the second governing council (GC) of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) and Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Ogoni Trust fund, domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Environment.

The 13-man HYPREP governing council is headed by the minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, who also doubles as the chairman, while the 10-man board of trustees is headed by its chairman, Dr Micheal Nwelelaghi.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, the president informed members of the board and trustees of HYPREP that work would progress freely if the bottlenecks were removed, as it would enable the federal government to recover the lost timeline.

He said that he approved the restructuring of the HYPREP in order to create an environment for enhanced structure and focused delivery for the Ogoni project, adding that he was informed by the minister of environment, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, that the remediation project is progressing.

In his remarks, Dr Abubakar said the inauguration was in furtherance of the administration’s commitment to improve the lives of the Ogoni people and the entire Niger Delta.