BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

The federal government has indicated its commitment towards stemming the current negative effects of the global financial and economic crisis on employment.

The minister of labour and employment – Senator Chris Ngigi stated this at a 2-day inauguration / meeting of the National labour advisory council (NLAC) held in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

The minister who recalled the series of industries unrest in the country in the last decade with its attendant negative consequences on sectoral and national productivity levels including social and economic crisis in the world of work added that measures would equally be put in place to enhance and to strengthen the nation’s industrial relations system, through social dialogue and tripartism.

He said that the series of industrial unrest which enveloped the country in the last decade informed the urgent need to combat unhealthy development at the institutional level through harnessing the values and functions of the NLAC in the nation’s administration system.

Established in 1955 to offer advisory services to the minister of labour in the areas of labour Administration, Employment, Relations and Labour productivity, Dr. Ngigi explained that the position and role of the NLAC became formalized into labour practice with the nation’s ratification of ILO convention No 144 (1976) on Tripartite consultation between public Authorities and employer’s and worker’s organization at National and Industrial level in 1994.

The minister who pledged the preparedness of his ministry to provide the necessary facilities to enhance the performance of the council urged the council members to accord the national assignment the seriousness it deserves.

Governor Hope Uzodimma who spoke through his deputy professor Placid Njoku on the occasion described the meeting as timely in view of the problems posed by the Global COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The governor noted that the involvement of the 36 states of the federation in the council through their representatives would positively create a platform to harvest views and input from all sections of the country, thereby enriching their decisions and outcomes.

He therefore enjoined members of the council to approach their assignment with all sense of commitment and dedication so as to come up with a defining road map that would contribute towards realizing the objectives of the NLAC.

Also speaking, the permanent secretary, ministry of labour and employment and chairman of NLAC, Dr Yerima Tarfa enumerated challenges currently confronting labour administration in the country to include sectoral industrial unrest particularly in the education and health sectors.

Dr. Yerima explained that the meeting was therefore part of government’s strategy of increasing collaboration between social partners and governments, at both the federal and state levels as so to achieve appropriate solutions at all levels.