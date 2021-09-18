MTN Nigeria has joined the federal government delegation to woo investors participating at this year’s edition of the US-Nigerian Investment Summit scheduled to hold from September 17-18, 2021 in New York City.

The participation is in furtherance of the company’s commitment to partner with the federal government, through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, to attract investors and investment to Nigeria at the summit themed “Nigeria: The Future of Global Business”.

The event which builds on the success of the 2018 maiden edition will have in attendance chief executive officer, MTN Nigeria, Olutokun Toriola as well as chief financial officer, MTN Nigeria, Modupe Kadiri. Toriola will be speaking at the summit, highlighting opportunities in Nigeria with MTN Nigeria’s success story as a reference.

“We are passionate about the development of our economy. This can be seen in our unrelenting efforts in working with Government and institutions in different sectors to advance economic growth in our nation. We believe in the many opportunities Nigeria avails investors, and our 20-year journey is a testament to the promise the country holds,” said Toriola.

The US-Nigeria Investment Summit plays a vital role in attracting and facilitating business investment and job creation by raising awareness about a range of opportunities, and enabling vital direct connections between investors and the Nigeria economy. The investment summit features senior government officials, C-Suite business executives, and other thought leaders.