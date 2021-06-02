The federal government. through the minister of transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has said the Nigerian Seaport at Apapa requires complete reorganisation in order to ensure seamless evacuation of containers and cargoes from Apapa port.

Amaechi stated this ahead of the commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway line by President Muhammadu Buhari later this month.

Speaking in Ibadan, Oyo State, at the weekend, on the linkage of Apapa Port to the standard gauge railway line from Ebute-Metta junction, he said three tracks will be linked to various terminals but that only one track will be constructed temporarily for now pending when some structures obstructing right of way to lay the tracks will be removed.

When the evacuation of consignments from the Apapa port to Ibadan Inland dry port commences, he said , this will, to a large extent, reduce traffic gridlock associated with Apapa.

Amaechi decried the present situation whereby trucks are parked indiscriminately inside the terminals to the extent that movement of trains are disrupted at regular intervals.

Managing director of the corporation, Engr. Fidet Okhiria said, already, 89 wagons has been imported into the country for the evacuation of goods and containers from the Apapa port.