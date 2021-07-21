The sultan of Sokoto and president-general Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged the federal government and other Nigerian leaders to fear Allah and save the citizens from further hardship.

In his Sallah massage in Sokoto yesterday, Sultan Abubakar said the current hardship in the country is of great concern and called for proper measures to address it.

He said, “Nigeria leaders need to evolve more measures to address our level of poverty and insecurity, as such will further sustain the unity and peaceful co-existence that is in existence in the country.

“It is no longer a story but a reality, people are in dire need of the leaders’ commitment to address the high rate of poverty, insecurity and hunger among other numerous challenges.

“Therefore, leaders should fear Allah and shoulder their responsibilities in order to enhance Nigerians’ living conditions,’’ the Sultan said. (NAN).

