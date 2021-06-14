President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) Alhaji Yerima Shettima has called on the government to decisively handle all those who take arms in the name of agitations.

Although he said, the government of the day may not be doing well in some areas, it is not enough reason to take to arms and start killing innocent people in the name of agitation, stressing that there must first and foremost be a Nigeria before any concerns can be addressed.

Speaking to select journalists at his Kaduna residence at the weekend, Alhaji Shettima further said Nigeria has never been more divided like it is today, adding that the June 12 presidential election that is being celebrated had a Muslim-Muslim ticket and Nigerians accepted it then.

“Today, sadly Nigerians are divided on religious, ethnic, tribal and party differences which shouldn’t be, everything should instead be on merit and not where you come from”, he said.

On the 2023 general elections, he said, “I have a lot of fear seeing 2023, every sign has shown that we may not see 2023 from all indication until the government of the day buckle up and do the needful., needful in the sense that anybody who is found to violate the constitution of the land by organising something that is not lawful, that is threat to unity of this country, the government should act decisively.

“Sponsors of such madness and funding them must be fished out because from all indication, it is clear that some people are working behind the scene because they think they can undermine the unity of the country because they feel they are out of the game and they want to come to the game by any means, so they keep funding some useless elements and cause more confusion, this must not be allowed to continue.”