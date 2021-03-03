By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

Babagana Zulum, Borno State Governor said the federal government must hire foreign mercenaries it must be seen to be serious to end the current insecurity ravaging the northeast and other parts of Nigeria.

Governor Zulum made the remarks on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the 4th North East Governors’ Forum Meeting taking place in Bauchi.

“The Federal Government must demonstrate a serious commitment to ending the insurgency; we must hire mercenaries to help us.”

He said the federal government must demonstrate seriousness by involving its allies and hiring mercenaries to end Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

Governor Zulum who is the Chairman of the northeast governors’ forum said the federal government should consider hiring mercenaries to address not only the Boko Haram insurgency, but also banditry and kidnapping in other parts of Nigeria.

Zulum who also said the governors of the region were worried about the security challenges posed by Boko Haram lamented that infrastructural challenge bedeviling the region has contributed significantly.

“For us to address the problem of insecurity, out of school children, infrastructural challenges, we must stem down corruption in order to succeed”, Zulum said.

In his remarks, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed described insecurity in the northeast as the greatest challenge facing the governors of the region.

The governor who calls for a concerted effort among stakeholders in the country as a means of addressing the enduring security challenge in the region said; “we have failed as a government if we are unable to secure the lives and property of our people”.

“We must muster the courage to address the security challenges facing our region, and to do that, we must empower our local security architecture.

“Despite our travails, we must be ready to have the courage to confront the challenges.”

The governor said the northeast region must dovetail various initiatives, including harnessing the agricultural potentials of the region to provide job opportunities for the youth, which he says will help tame the security challenges.