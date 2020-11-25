By ANDREW ESSIEN Abuja |

The Federal Government has said it was working on 13,000km of federal roads across the country even as it revealed that it will need a minimum of N500 billion annually for the next three years to develop its 35,000-kilometre network of roads.

Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola stressed that if past administrations had shown commitment to developing road infrastructure like the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, most of the roads would have been completed.

He stated this when he spoke to journalists covering the All Progressives Congress, (APC) yesterday.

He said; “We inherited a number of roads and we resolved that we were going to complete as many of them as possible. Many of these roads, some of them started in 2007, some in 2006 and others are even older, but unfortunately for reasons that we can only imagine, at a time that the country was earning more revenues, up to $100 per barrel, the total budget of this country was N4 tr. It is now that the country is earning very less, $40 per barrel that it is budgeting N13 tr. So, those roads should have been done before we came. Even the ones done by the state governments were not paid for, and so we are just paying.