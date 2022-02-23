Federal government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) are partnering on the ‘conversations’ series, seeking to combine sports and diplomacy to drive Nigeria’s foreign policy agenda for Africa.

Sports Minister Sunday Dare and the Director-General of NIIA, Professor Edosa Osaghae, are pioneering this landmark collaboration.

According to Dare, the partnership will explore and extend the frontiers of sports as a powerful tool for development.

“This partnership, which is the first of its kind, will explore and extend the frontiers of Sports as a powerful tool for development in line with our Ministry’s National Sports Industry Policy projections,” Dare said.

Some of the experts expected to deliver papers at the seminar, according to a press statement signed by Mohammed Manga, director of press and public relations, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, are Idorenyin Uyoe, a sports scholar and seasoned marketer based in the United States of America; Ron Freeman, a 1968 Olympics double medalist who is also a diplomat, humanitarian and peace activist; Ron Davis, an international facilitator as wl as accomplished track and field coach, and Professor Ikaweba Bunting, the director of the Department of Unity for the Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation in Tanzania.

The ‘Conversations’ will hold at the NIIA Headquarters at Kofo Abayomi Road, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 10am.

