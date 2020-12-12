By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The federal government yesterday said it had no plan to increase a new tax regime in 2021 with the 2020 Finance Bill currently before the National Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is just as the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila expressed the commitment of the House to speedily pass the bill.

Minister of finance, budget and national planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, while speaking at a public hearing on the bill yesterday said the bill, when passed into law, would exempt minimum wage earners from personal income tax (PIT).

“In the light of the current economic situation, it is proposed that persons who earn minimum wage are exempted from paying PIT,” the minister said.

The minister further explained that no new tax was introduced, neither was there any tax increase in the bill.

According to her, the bill will introduce reforms that would enable the country meet the current economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that an amendment is being proposed to grant tax relief to companies that donated COVID-19 relief funds to the government to encourage such in the future. The minister said that the bill will streamline the application of incentive to banks that provided financing for primary agricultural produce.

The minister further noted that the bill also seeks to clarify categories of agricultural businesses covered under the poorer incentive. Ahmed said an amendment of the Company and Allied Matter Act was being proposed for the creation of an unclaimed dividend and unutilised bank balance trust fund. She added that dividend declared and unclaimed fund would be warehoused and owed as a perpetual debt to shareholders.

“It is proposed that such unclaimed dividend should be handed over to the government as trustees in the fund created under the supervision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Debt Management Officer (DMO),” she said.

The speaker, Gbajabiamila, while speaking during the public hearing said the bill was critical to the success of the 2021 budget, as it made provisions to support the recovery of the Nigerian economy from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Muhammadu Buhari had transmitted the bill to the National Assembly on December 1.

The president’s covering letter noted partly, “The Finance Bill, 2020 seeks to support the implementation of the 2021 Budget by proposing key reforms to specific taxation, customs, excise, fiscal and other laws.”