Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Ogun State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure have concluded plans to embark on rehabilitation of critical sections on Sango-Ota-Idiroko Road, starting from Sango Under bridge to Ojuore.

The federal controller of Works, Ogun State, Umar Bakare made this known while addressing newsmen shortly after inspection of critical sections on Sango-Ota-Idiroko Road and Lagos-Abeokuta road.

Bakare told newsmen that the 64km Sango-Ota-Idiroko has been put under consideration for reconstruction by the federal government under the FG’s Credit Scheme similar to the just awarded Sagamu-Papalanto-Obele road.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that there is a synergy between the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Ogun State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to carry out the palliative work on the identified bad portions of the two important roads.

According to him, as soon as work commences the failed portion between Sango and Iyana Ota, amounting to 1.2km will be prioritised, while the second phase will be the expanse of 4.7km between Iyana Ota and Iganmode Grammar School.

This would be going on simultaneously with the efforts of Federal Road Maintenance Agency, (FERMA,) as the agency has also been mobilised to work on other parts of the long stretch.

Also speaking, the Ogun State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya assured that palliative works will commence soonest along Sango-Idiroko Road, particularly from Sango Under bridge to Iyana Ota and Ojuore.