Federal government has approved contracts worth N10.48 billion and $27.09 million respectively for the power sector in order to boost electricity supply across the country.

Minister of power, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to state house correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

According to him, three memoranda presented to Council, including one seeking variation for an old contract, sailed through.

He said the approvals were for the purchase of major electricity transmission equipment.

He said, “I presented three memos today, the first one was a variation of a subsisting contract for the Katampe to National Stadium, 132 direct circuit line which is about 90 per cent completed. The contractor sought the variation because of some delays on the project. All the necessary due processes have been followed and the variation approved by FEC today is N201,949,811.00”.

The minister further disclosed that the council approved two contracts for the procurement two sets of power transformers and the construction of a transmission line in Kebbi state.

“The second approval was for the design, manufacture and supply of two 60 MVA 132/33 KV power transformers. The cost has two components; the offshore is $1,294,447 then the onshore is N16,485,000.

“The third approval is a contract to also design, construction and installation of a 260 kilometre transmission line from Birnin-Kebbi, through Zuru to Yauri in Kebbi State. Also, the cost has two components; the offshore is $25.8 million and the onshore is N10.2 billion,” he explained.

Also, Aliyu expressed optimism that the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) is on course to deliver on incremental power supply, despite the setbacks with the Siemens power deal and reported sabotage on power infrastructure.

Also, minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, who also briefed the journalists, announced FEC’s approval of Nigeria’s Revised Energy Policy (2022).