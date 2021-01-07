BY MARK ITSIBOR |

The federal government has announced the release of N12.83billion for payment of retirees under the new contributory pension scheme and old defined benefit pension scheme.

The information was contained in separate figures obtained from the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) yesterday.

PenCom’s head of Corporate Communications department, Peter Aghahowa, in a statement said N11.818billion was released for payment of accrued rights for retirees of treasury funded ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) under the contributory pension scheme.

Accrued rights represent benefits for employees of treasury funded MDAs who worked up to June 2004, when the pension reform Act was introduced.

Meanwhile, PTAD in an exclusive response to enquiries by our correspondent said it has disbursed N1.1billion for the settlement of 603 ex-workers of Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) following successful documentation, verification and validation of the ex-workers of the privatised agency.

The executive secretary of PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, said the N1.1billion paid to the ex-workers was the remaining 85 per cent of their entitlement.

She reassured pensioners that PTAD will continue with the payments of the inherited liabilities to support pensioners’ well-being.

The payments were made in 13 batches. ALSCON was one of the privatised agencies that were given to PTAD to manage in 2017.

PTAD also assured that Next of Kin (NOK) payment will be made very soon to survivors of dead retirees in accordance with the law.

“The payment exercise was done in December 2020. It was a one-off payment, PTAD spokesman,” Olugbenga Ajayi said in an exclusive chart with our correspondent.

In September last year, PTAD disclosed that over N96billion was paid to pensioners under the old defined benefit pension scheme between July 2019 and August 2020.

PTAD also disclosed that 5,834 pensioners had been suspended from the payroll after a Bank Verification Number (BVN) Authentication exercise that was done in collaboration with Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS).

However, 2,416 of those removed have been restored after undergoing positive review and validation, the pension watchdog said.

Ejikeme also disclosed that the federal government was at the verge of reviewing the 2004 pension reform Act to address some grey areas.

The commission hailed the effort of the federal government in ensuring that the accrued rights arrears are cleared.

On August 24 last year, the federal Government had released the sum of 14.92billion for the payment of accrued rights for retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

This amount will cover four months arrears.

The Accrued Pension Rights represents an employee’s benefits for the past years of service up to June 2004, when the Pension Reform Act (PRA) that birthed the CPS, came into effect.