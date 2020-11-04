By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

The federal government has approved the sum of N30 billion for road projects in the federal capital territory.

Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello disclosed this to State House correspondents after the virtual federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa.

According to him, the road project will be completed in 32 months.

He said “Federal Executive Council (FEC), approved the award of contract for the full scope development of Arterial Road N20, from Northern Parkway (N8) Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Way to the Northern Express Way (ONEX)/Metals Mohammed Way-North with the Federal Capital City, Abuja.

“The contract is awarded to Messrs Gilmor Engineering Nig. Ltd, at the same of N30,686,609,298.68 with a completion period of 32 months.

Bello said the project area is within Phase II of the FCC serving as boundary road between the adjoining districts of Mabushi, Kado, Katampe and Jabi.

“Improve access to the above mentioned districts, improve security, provide employment, both skilled Abe unskilled. The road project would further enhance overall decongestion if traffic in phases I, II, III, IV of the Federal Capital City,” he stated.

During his briefing, minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola said the council approved over N120 billion for two projects in his ministry.

He explained “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented two memoranda and those memoranda relate to commitment on policy directive to complete existing projects.

“The first one related to the Oyo-Ogbomosho highway, which is the 52-kilomete part of the Ilorin1-badan 145-kilometer highway.

The remaining part is the Oyo to Ogbomosho part which is 52 kilometers.

“We needed to adjust some things in the scope of work, the thickness of the pavement from 500mm to 560mm to also change the asphalt to polymer-modified bitumen and also the shoulders from surface dressing to fully asphalt inside and outside shoulder.

“So, all these required changes in prices of N47.504 billion and this has increased the total contract to N105.041 billion

“This was the revision that we presented which council approved. This road was awarded in 2010. As I said, sections 1 & 3 were completed. We are trying to complete section 2 which we also inherited.

“The second similar project high we are trying complete is the Lokko-Oweto Bridge. That is the bridge across the River Benue that links Nasarawa and Benue states and provides a major time saving detour, about four hours, for people trying to come from south south, Benue, through to Nasarawa to Abuja.

“That project was awarded in 2011 and it was awarded in three different sections – one section, the road to Benue…to Oweto, was awarded to one contractor, we have completed that road; the bridge was awarded to another contractor, the bridge is essentially finished now, its open to traffic and then, Loko to Nasarawa, 74 kilometers was awarded to another contractor. We are trying to sort out that problem and we will come back to it.

“So, the approval given today was a N9.348 billion variation to complete the bridge component or remaining work on the bridge. If you go there now, it’s already opened to traffic, finishing and …work to link the existing road in the Benue side to the bridge is what we got this variation for.

“So, changes in contract price from N51.621 billion to N60.961 billion. As I said, even though we haven’t finished the road side on the Nasarawa side the commuters are already using the road because it provides a huge detour going through Lafia, Kerri to come to Nasarawa and to Abuja.