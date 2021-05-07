ADVERTISEMENT

BY JONATHAN NDAISAIAH, Abuja

Federal government has approved $8.29 million and N3 billion for the execution of various electricity projects in the country.

Minister of power, Engr Mamman Saleh, told State House correspondents after the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting yesterday that the projects, most of which are on the procurement of equipment as well as designs and manufactures, are for the upgrade of the nation’s electricity facility and improvement of power supply across the country.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja. He said the Ministry of Power presented six memoranda to the FEC, all of which were approved. Saleh said, “The Federal Executive Council today approved six memos under the Ministry of Power.

The first one is the award of a contract for the design, manufacturing and supply of critical spare parts for Crompton Greaves 330 kV, 132 kV and 33 kV circuit breakers to Messrs Legen Engineering Nigeria Limited in the sum of N298,339,887.04.

“The second one is the award of the contract for the procurement of 50 sets of 400 AH battery banks, 30 to 50 volts and 30 number of 110-volt battery charges for the substation used by the TCN in favour of Messrs DTS Transformers Electric Industry Limited at the sum of N644,805,953.10.

“The third award of contract is for the procurement of 50 sets also of 132 kV isolators for the TCN in favour of Messrs Leading Diagonal Engineering Nigeria Limited in the sum of $840,650 plus N53,900,000 within the delivery period.