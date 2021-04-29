BY EJIKE EJIKE |

The minister of police affairs, Mohammad Maigari Dingyadi said Nigeria and China are set to partner to tackle insecurity in the country.

While speaking during a courtesy visit by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Cui Jianchun to the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, the minister assured him of the federal government’s readiness to partner with China to enhance the security of the country.

The minister said the entire world is much aware that Nigeria is facing serious security problems and there is the need to work together to improve the security situation in the country.

According to him “As you are aware of terrorism and banditry in the North East, Northwest, North Central, and a secessionist movement in the South East, kidnapping and other criminal activities going on, unfortunately, Nigeria is not the only country facing these problems in Africa, our neighbouring countries also share in these problems with us.”

A statement by the spokesperson of the ministry Bolaji Kazeem said the minister added that with the support of the international community, Nigeria should be able to solve these problems and extend solutions to neighbouring countries adding that the most important thing is to succeed in the security reforms agenda set for the country by the president.

Dingyadi reiterated that the issue of security cannot be separated from poverty and unemployment and noted the federal government’s effort to reduce the situation through poverty alleviation programmes and the creation of opportunities for youths in the various sectors of the economy to curb the drift to criminal activities.

Earlier, the Chinese ambassador said China and Nigeria have had a profound diplomatic relationship for the past 50 years and there is the need to work together to improve on bilateral relations and intelligence sharing.

He said his priority is to build a strategy for both countries to work together in the political field, economy, and military cooperation, information and communication technology, security, people-to-people ties and to improve the infrastructure of the country.